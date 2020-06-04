Mitchel "Mick" Earl Livingston was born in Burlington on Dec. 7, 1951, to William Earl Livingston and Rogene Belle Boren Livingston and passed away in Goodyear, Ariz. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
He was laid to rest on the family farm south of Seibert. He was the first of five children, Janet, Connie, Carla and Michael.
At a young age, Mick learned to respect and care for others as well as animals. He was involved in 4-H (Go-Getters Club) as a member participating in projects such as Beef, Poultry, Pigs, Gardening, Tractor, and Veterinary Science.
Mick graduated from Seibert High School in 1969 and went on to graduate from Colorado State University in 1973 with a degree in Animal Science.
Following graduation, he worked at the CSU Bull Farm and later managed Helen Rich Simmentals in Parker.
In 1980, Mick returned to Seibert to work with his father on the family farm.
In 1984, he moved west of Seibert where he enjoyed raising and showing cattle.
After his father passed away in 1991, he sold his cattle and began teaching Ag Accounting for Morgan Community College and Northeastern Junior College, which later enticed him into starting his own computer business.
Mick installed internet systems in schools and businesses throughout the state. He spent countless hours traveling eastern Colorado to help farmer and rancher accountants adapt to the technical world upon them.
Mick was a leader of the Go-Getters 4-H Club for many years. He was an agent for Kit Carson County and Golden Plains Extension offices.
In 2001, he began working for CSU Extension where his co-workers became family. He was an integral part in developing new 4-H programs.
Working with kids was what he loved most. He taught kids about wildlife, nature, and conservation. He took loads of kids to camps, leadership conferences, judging contests and shooting sports events. Some of his proudest moments occurred as a livestock judging coach.
He loved driving the "Green Icon", (Tahoe) because everyone knew it was him from all over the state. He retired from the extension service in January 2019.
Mick served his community for several years as a volunteer EMT and board member of Hi-Plains School. He was an avid supporter of high school athletics.
He enjoyed traveling, cooking, photography, gardening, camping and hunting, usually shooting with his camera. He was interested in the history of Colorado and loved to share it with his passengers.
In 2015, Mick moved back to the family farm and he went right to work remodeling the house with his own creativity. It was always fun to visit to see his new accomplishments.
He was looking forward to celebrating the Livingston farm centennial. His heritage was important to him.
He was a wonderful son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend. He was always there when you needed him and eager to help. He made life fun.
His life was about helping others, not about receiving his numerous awards. He shared this quote, "The happiest of people don't necessarily have the best of everything…They just make the most of everything they have."
Mick lived a good life doing what he loved.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William Livingston and Rogene Livingston Colby, and grandparents.
Mick is survived by his step-father, Lawrence Colby; sisters Janet (Terry) Tagtmeyer, Connie (Steve) Stegman, Carla (Randal) Herman and brother Michael (Julie) Livingston; nephews Troy (Jennifer) Tagtmeyer, Todd (Amy) Tagtmeyer, Kent Herman, Justin (Kyla) Livingston; nieces Mandee (Scott) Boknecht, Cami (Joe) DeBise, Janel (Brad) Shean, Kelbi (Trey) Ford, Joni (Joel) Warren, Kari (Tyson) Reents; 15 great-nephews and six great-nieces; aunts Viva Boger, Eloise Martin, Bonny Hughes, Jacque Levin; and numerous cousins and friends.
A private family interment service was held.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Friends and family can sign the guestbook and register online condolences at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com, or post your stories and share your sentiments on Facebook (BrownFuneralDirectors).
Published in The Burlington Record on Jun. 4, 2020.