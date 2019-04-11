|
Nicole (Nikki) Marie Nanni-Strothman, born Nov. 14, 2000, was taken from us along with her best friend Sadie while returning home from school in a senseless car crash on Monday, March 18, 2019.
Nicole will be remembered as a girl with a big heart who touched many people no matter where she was.
She had a strong will to survive whatever life threw her way. She entered this world being named "the miracle child."
She was a dare devil, loved baking, animals and babies.
A favorite saying of her father's about her was "Everybody loved her and tolerated me."
Nicole is survived by her father, Paul Strothman; her brothers, Tristan and Frank Ryan; grandmothers, Darlene Strothman and Helene Nanni; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Nikki is preceded in death by her mother, Dawn Nanni; sister, Kayela Morris; grandfathers, Dale Strothman and Frank Nanni.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations will be accepted by Paul Strothman, 382 Butterfield Rd #136, Chino Valley, AZ 86323.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Nicole and her BFF Sadie Buntin on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Watson Lake, 3101 Watson Lake Park Rd., Prescott, Ariz., from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The event will have food and beverages provided. Please respect this will be an alcohol-free event.
Published in The Burlington Record on Apr. 11, 2019