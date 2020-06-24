Phyllis Ann (Barrett) Bishop, 78, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.
Phyllis was born to Vernon and Ruth Barrett on Dec. 1, 1941, in Duncan, Okla.
She was a music teacher/educator, United Methodist Choir Director and church musician and piano and voice teacher.
Phyllis enjoyed reading, coloring with colored pencils, board and card games, flowers, Airstream rallies and traveling to hot springs.
Prior to her 1987 car accident, she enjoyed golf, tennis, swimming, bicycling, hiking, camping, and skiing. She even learned to fly an airplane.
She was a member of Sigma Alpha Iota (Honorary Music Fraternity), Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities, Oklahoma City University Surrey Singers with the USO, National Honor Society, Burlington United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Community United Methodist Church in Westcliffe, Custer County Chamber of Commerce, Arts Council and Red Hat Society.
She was preceded in death by parents and brother, Herbert (Martha) Barrett.
Phyllis is survived by husband, Donald Bishop; children, Monique (Marek) Mikula and Vincent (Amy) Bishop; grandchildren, Blake, Spencer and Cece; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A private family burial took place at Ula Cemetery, Westcliffe.
Phyllis adored the saying "Friends are the Flowers in the Garden of Life", but in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community United Methodist Church of Westcliffe, 204 S. 6th St., Westcliffe, CO 81252; Westcliffe Center for the Performing Arts, P.O. Box 790, Westcliffe, CO 81252; High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival, P.O. Box 1199, Westcliffe, CO 81252.
Published in The Burlington Record on Jun. 24, 2020.