|
|
Rachel Etiennette Oldham was born Nov. 20, 1984, to Dennis Oldham and Regina (Whipple) Oldham in Burlington.
She was welcomed home by her older sister, Hailey Oldham, who became her fierce protector.
After a courageous battle with kidney disease starting at age 2, she passed away Dec. 7, 2019, at her home in Goodland, Kan.
Rachel grew up in Burlington attending the Burlington schools, graduating in 2004. Rachel took CNA classes in Colby, Kan. in the summer of 2002. She worked for Stratton Equity Co-op, Wheatridge Acres, and ResCare Golden West.
It was in Burlington that she met the love of her life and best friend, Zeb Smith.
They both attended the Kit Carson Correction Center open house in October 1998, which offered an overnight stay in jail for those interested. Rachel and her many girlfriends and Zeb with his friends chose to stay.
They all played games and chased each other throughout the night. They would joke they met while in prison. They started dating in 2000 and started sharing a life together in 2004.
Brayden became part of their lives in November 2006, and with Brayden's final adoption on Sept. 9, 2009, their family was complete.
Rachel was a devoted wife and mother, taking great pride in having a welcoming and warm home.
She loved the change of seasons, adding and removing decorations around her house for each season and holiday.
She loved the Christmas season with the birth of our Savior, the bright lights, and decorations.
Rachel loved to cook and bake from an early age, starting at her parents' and grandparents' kitchens, which were always busy places.
She especially loved cooking with her father and learning the family recipes. Christmas was always special as trays of goodies were taken to friends and neighbors to share and to visit. She loved collecting and sharing recipes and ideas.
Rachel loved living in the country with her garden, chickens, ducks, honey bees and various other animals.
She was active with Zeb and Brayden in 4-H and school. Rachel and Zeb also enjoyed working together remodeling rental properties.
Rachel is preceded in death by her father, Dennis Oldham and father-in-law Rex Smith; grandparents Forrest and Regina Whipple, Lois Crist, Viola and Jerome Janousek, and Royce and Blanche Smith; aunts Kim Armbrister, Judy Hadley, and Joyce Meyer; Uncles Larry Oldham and Clifford Whipple; and her cousins Loyd Whipple, Jennifer Whipple, Grant Winslow and Brent Oldham.
The people she leaves behind with broken hearts and cherished memories are: Zeb and Brayden Smith, mother Regina Oldham, mother-in-law Colleen Smith and Mike Maupin, Grandpa Dale Crist, her sister Hailey Oldham, sister-in-law Jandi Smith, brother-in-law Spencer Smith as well as her aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Kim Bohme, Chuck and Joyce Bohme, Kim and James Mayfield, Kyle and Danielle Ramsey, Nicole Holub, and Karen Loudon.
Rachel became a strong advocate of Donate Life and was an active participant in the annual donor dash. She had her team of family and friends joining her for this very important day.
Rachel was very passionate about blood and organ donation. She wanted everyone to know how important it is to be a blood and organ donor. She wanted everyone to donate blood on a regular basis and to register as an organ donor.
Please keep in mind that when one recipient receives an organ donation, that recipient is not the only one affected; everyone around them is as well – spouses, children, parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Organ donation is truly a gift that keeps on giving. It also gives the donor family comfort knowing their loss has truly blessed another family.
Services for Rachel will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Goodland with Father Andrew Rockers officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Burlington.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland with a Parish Rosary to begin at 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rachel Oldham Memorial Fund to be used for her son Brayden, and may be left at the services or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.
Services for Rachel have been entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland, Kan. and Love Funeral Home in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Dec. 12, 2019