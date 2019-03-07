|
Rhonda Kay (Pace) Arias was born on Feb. 16, 1963, in Spartanburg, S. C. to Mary Louise (Condrey) Pace and Paul Steven Pace Sr.
She was the fourth of six children; three brothers and two sisters. The family moved around a few times before settling down in Burlington in 1972.
Rhonda attended Burlington High School and through high school she worked with many of her family members at the Interstate House in Burlington.
Her daughter Angelia Rae Pace was born on Aug. 14, 1984. Angelia passed away two days later on Aug. 16, 1984. Though her stay on earth was short, Angelia was forever in Rhonda's heart.
Rhonda lived and worked in Burlington for most of her life; one of her most memorable jobs was at the Western Motor Inn.
She had a great time working with lifelong friends Nora Rogers, Margie Kramer, Butch Hanson, Eva Hoffman, and many more.
Rhonda readily adopted her great-niece, Alexia Elaine Pace in August 2001. She wholeheartedly brought Alexia into her life and into her heart.
In 2012, Rhonda was reunited with high school sweetheart, Don Peter. Her eyes would sparkle and her face would glow when she would talk about their phone calls and text messages.
Rhonda, Mary, and Alexia moved to Garden City, Kan. to live with Don in 2013. He was truly the love of her life.
Rhonda was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and daughter. Family and friends always came first.
She was a caretaker for her sister Mary, and many nieces and nephews.
Rhonda enjoyed being around the people she loved. Her door was always open and she warmly welcomed anyone who entered.
Rhonda had a listening ear and loving heart. She seemed to always have a smile, even during the toughest of times.
In her free time, Rhonda liked doing crafts, which among many, included needle point, crochet, and nail art. She also collected Mardi Gras masques. Her nieces and nephews fondly remember staying up late at night playing Super Mario Brothers with her.
Rhonda passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at St. Catherine's Hospital in Garden City, Kan.
She is precdeded in death by her parents Mary Louise Pace and Paul Steven Pace Sr., daughter Angelia Rae Pace, life companion Don Peter, and Don's stepfather Austin King.
Rhonda is survived by Don's mother Jan King of Burlington, Rhonda and Don's children, Alexia Pace of Garden City, Kan.; Christopher Patterson of Iowa; Douglas Peter of Denver; Robert Peter of Sterling; Daniel Peter of Denver; Brooke Peter of Centerville, Iowa; brothers and sisters, Steve Pace Jr. of Burlington; Mike Pace of Kanorado, Kan.; Tim Pace of Stratton; Sandra Garcia of Garden City, Kan.; Mary Pace of Garden City, Kan.
Also mourning her are friends and family including numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Burlington.
Memorial contributions can be made in Rhonda's name at Garnand Funeral Home, 412 North 7th Street, Garden City, KS 67846.
Published in The Burlington Record on Mar. 7, 2019