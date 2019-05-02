Home

Brown Funeral Home
2910 Senter Avenue
Burlington, CO 80807
719-346-6005
Graveside service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Burlington, CO
View Map
Richard Leon "Dick" White


1934 - 2019
Richard Leon "Dick" White Obituary
Jan. 17, 1934 - April 29, 2019
Richard Leon White, 85, of Burlington was born Jan. 17, 1934, in Las Animas to Roy and Ethel White, one of four children.

They moved to Hygiene, and Dick attended and graduated high school in Longmont. After graduation he attended Colorado State University for Animal Husbandry.

He met his future bride Mary Ellen Silvrants in Longmont, the couple married and moved to Burlington.

Dick worked as a cowboy tending cattle for his uncle Dick White in Burlington.

When his uncle sold the cattle he then trained race horses, racing them at Centennial Park and here in Burlington. One winning horse was raced at Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico.

He also worked for many years at Burlington Livestock Marketing sale barn. Later he worked at Busby Feedlot and then Boul Feedlot before he retired.

His loves were his wife of 59 years Mary Ellen, team roping, calf roping, camping, Dutch oven cooking in competition cook offs and spending time with his friends of which he had many.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen White of Burlington, a daughter Karry White of Novelty, Mo., a son Troy White and his wife Jill of Greeley, a granddaughter Kelly Owen of Wheatland, Wyo., a sister Louise McDonall of Las Cruces, N.M. and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Fairview Cemetery in Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made and sent to the Dick White Memorial Fund, c/o The Bank of Burlington, 410 14th St., P.O. Box 429, Burlington, CO 80807.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.

Friends and family can sign the guestbook and register online condolences at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com, or post your stories and share your sentiments on Facebook (BrownFuneralDirectors).
Published in The Burlington Record on May 2, 2019
