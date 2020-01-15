|
Richard Thornton Thomas, 70, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in the Amarillo, Texas VA Hospital.
Thomas was born July 22, 1949, to the late Richard (Dick) and Leah (Standish) Thomas.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1971-1993, and was a veteran of Vietnam and Desert Storm.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jeff Thomas.
He is survived by his stepmother, Ruth Thomas of Burlington; his daughter, Becky (Jon) McCraw of Caledonia, Miss.; stepsister, Myra (Bob) Renfrew of Burlington; cousin Ron (Linda) Standish of Austin, Texas; and two granddaughters, Teagan and Sadey McCraw of Caledonia, Miss.
In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Rick's character, we ask that all who wish to participate make donations to the s Project at https://www.wounded
warriorproject.org/donate.
Published in The Burlington Record on Jan. 16, 2020