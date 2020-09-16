Rita Agnes (Zurcher) Vinduska passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Grace Manor Care Center, Burlington.
Rita was born Aug. 14, 1929, to Lee and Jennie Zurcher and was the youngest of four girls.
On April 12, 1948, Rita was united in marriage to the love of her life, Thomas Vinduska at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
They made their home and livelihood farming northeast of Stratton. To this union two children were born, Connie and Leon.
Rita was an excellent housewife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to spend her time embroidering, crocheting, gardening, and tending to her flowers.
She was a lifetime member of St. Charles Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society. As a member of Altar and Rosary, Rita enjoyed making items for the Church Bazaar, helping with funeral dinners and served as an officer for many years.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband Tom, parents Lee and Jennie Zurcher, sisters Helen Glenski, Rosemary Cox and Juliann Suvada and great-grandson Jacob Foose.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Connie (Ron) Foose and son Leon (Marie) Vinduska; grandchildren Bryon (Becky) Foose, Jason (Crystal) Foose, James (Sara) Foose, Michelle (Justin) Tomes, Brett (Brittany) Vinduska and Hana Vinduska; 17 great-grandchildren and many friends and family.
Visitation was held at St. Charles Catholic Church on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church.
Graveside interment at Calvary Cemetery, Stratton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
