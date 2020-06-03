Longtime Stratton resident Robert D. (Bob) Pottorff passed away unexpectedly at Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital in Burlington on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was 82 years old.
Bob was born Nov. 11, 1937, to Calvin Deo and Emily Belle (Anderson) Pottorff in Ford County, Kan. He was born in his older sister's house, (Neva Wasson) outside of Dodge City, Kan. when his parents were visiting her and family. Bob was the last child of 11 children born to this union.
The family moved to Stratton from Healy, Kan. in 1943, and he attended school in Stratton and graduated from Stratton High School in 1956. During his school years, he was involved in football, basketball and baseball.
Bob met June Wittig in Flagler when they both were in 10th grade. They went together through the rest of high school and they got married Feb. 3, 1957, at the First Baptist Church in Flagler.
They were married for 63 years and had 3 children - Debra Lynn, born on March 17, 1958, Robert Craig, born on Aug. 10, 1959, and Scott Allen on May 20, 1964.
Farming was a big part of Bob's life - he started driving tractor at an early age around 8 years old. Bob's main crops were wheat and corn - he tried pinto beans and sugar beets and raised some cattle.
When he was 8 or 9 years old, he was supposed to drive a Case tractor and he wanted to drive the John Deere. So, he went and hid out in town until his dad found him a day later. He got his wish, his Dad put him on the John Deere tractor.
He also helped his brother, Harley, milk cows. When Bob was older, he enjoyed drag racing.
Also, when he was growing up, Bob and brother, Kenny, had a close relationship with their nephews, Clarence and Jim Wasson (who were older than them) from Dodge City, Kan.
Bob and Kenny bought a boat together, and they would spend most of their Sundays in the summer months going to Bonny Dam to go boating and water skiing. They also went to Grand Lake and went camping and boating.
In the winter months, he joined bowling leagues which he truly liked to do.
Bob and his sons were true hearted Denver Bronco fans. After every game, they would have big discussions about the games.
Bob also liked watching other sports too like baseball and basketball and watching western shows and movies.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his two sons Craig and Scott, his brothers - Bill, Homer, Ernest, Loren and Harley; his sisters - Neva, Helen, Doris and Lela.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife June of their home in Stratton, his brother Kenny (Nancy) Pottorff of Stratton, his daughter Debbie (Dean) Mullis of Burlington, his grandchildren; Dustin Mullis, Desiree (Rynal) Amack, Kasey (Chelsea) Pottorff, Michael Pottorff, Shannon Pottorff, Brittany (Creighton) Denny, Brett Pottorff and Bradley Pottorff, 17 great-grandchil-dren and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
