Robert Dean "Bob" Carson was born on Feb. 22, 1941, in Lebo, Kan., the eldest son of Lesley "Dean" and Leona Aravilla (Blankenship) Carson.
He would be joined later by a brother and four sisters.
He died Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Hugo, after a lengthy illness.
At the age of 14, while doing chores and hunting rabbits around an old farmhouse he encountered another young kid who threatened to shoot him.
He told the story many times as how he thought he could either dodge or duck to avoid getting hit.
The decision to duck was wrong, as the bullet caught him just between his nose and upper lip. He would carry that bullet the rest of his life lodged just millimeters from his brain.
Bob moved to Burlington at age 15 to live with his Aunt Margaret and Uncle Cliff Cunningham. This may have been where he got his love of fishing.
His parents and siblings would follow, moving to Burlington a year later.
Robert married Mary Dallas. This marriage was soon dissolved.
Bob married Virginia "Kay" Meyers on July 1, 1964, accepting her daughter Tracy as his own.
Soon after Ricky Dean, Vickie Sue, Randy Dale, and Dawn Ann would complete their family.
Bob worked for several area farmers such as the Penny's, Gay's, James' and the Korbelik's throughout the years to support his family.
He also worked in a gas station for the Spencer family.
In later years, he worked for Kit Carson County and the city of Burlington - fully retiring in the early 2000s to travel, fish and hunt.
Bob taught hunter safety for 20 years with his dear friend Kenny Condrey.
Bob was a Master Instructor with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, an accomplishment he was very proud of.
His passion for the outdoors was only eclipsed by his desire to share that passion with others.
He enjoyed teaching kids everything he could about hunting and fishing.
His grandson Joe learned the lessons well from hearing them often. He was glued to grandpa's hip, helping distribute class material, and assist in any way possible.
Bob learned that he had a son, Dan Leoffler, from his first marriage and was able to get acquainted, and they would become a part of each other's lives.
Bob lost his loving wife Kay of just a little over 49 years on July 30, 2013.
Bob eventually met a kind woman in Genoa. It was with her that he was able to enjoy a few more years doing what he loved like camping, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors.
Proceeding him in death were his mom and dad Dean and Leona Carson, wife Kay, sister Betty Harris, father-in-law and mother-in-law Shorty and Blanche Meyers; sons-in-law Rick Winslow and Mike Kennedy; brothers-in-law Dempsey Harris, Milton Harrison and Bob Meyers; sister-in-law Norma Harrison, nephew Grant Harrison, and niece Kelly Harrison-Westra.
Those left to cherish his memory are daughters Tracy Kennedy of McCook Neb., Vickie Bowser (Chris) of Grand Junction, Dawn Ann (Jay) Blair of Burlington; sons Dan (Geri) Leoffler of Independence, Kan., Rick (Cindy) Carson of Syracuse, Kan., and Randy (Shana) Carson of Hugo.
Grandchildren Chelyn Marvier (James), Brianna Kennedy and partner Josh of McCook, Neb.; Kalie Gauna (Jesus) of Eckley; Joe Carson (Martie) of Firestone; Jessica Bowser and partner Solomon of Rifle; Patrick Carson; Mikaila Blair, Kalie Konecne, and Andrew Carson (Melissa) all of Burlington; Alisa and Anthony Carson of Hugo; Nick Thompson (Cassy) and Andy Thompson (Linzee) all of Syracuse, Kan.; Eric and Danielle Leoffler of Independence, Kan.
Great-grandchildren, Paisley and Ellisyn Marvier, Damien and Gemma Kennedy, all of McCook, Neb.; Niahlee and Mila Gauna of Eckley; Harper Carson of Firestone; Kenyon, Ander, and Anden Carson of Burlington; Rylan and Adelyn Carson of Hugo; Ryan, Brandon, Natalie, Alexis, Jakenzee, Joshua and Anylese Thompson, all of Syracuse, Kan.
Also surviving are sisters Sue Ellis of Arkansas, Nancy Apodaca of Albuquerque, N.M. and Polly Potterf of Goodland, Kan.; brother Don (Gerry) of Kansas, sisters-in-law Joy (Calvin) Bowman, Debbie Meyers, and brother-in-law Ron (Sandra) Meyers, all of the Denver area, and partner Avis Maskus of Genoa - as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial designations will be decided by the family at a later date.
Published in The Burlington Record on Mar. 26, 2020