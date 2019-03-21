|
Robert Donald Blandford, known to us as Bob, was born in Shamrock, Texas in his family home to Marie and Ray Caldwell Blandford on Jan. 6, 1930.
His lovely mother instilled a love of the Lord and a strong faith at a very early age. His family moved to Portales, N.M. when he was 6 years old.
He grew up there with his brothers and sisters, graduating from Portales High School and graduating college at Eastern New Mexico University in 1951.
While working at the local movie theatres he met the love of life, Patsy Faye Robinson, who worked at the theatre as well. They married in Portales on Feb. 1, 1953. They were married for 66 years.
Education was very important to his parents who each had an 8th grade education and six of Bob's siblings have a college degree.
Bob ended his education with a Doctoral degree in Mathematics from the University of Northern Colorado making him Dr. Robert Blandford, professor emeritus.
He frequently boasted that he spent his life in a classroom from 1st Grade at the age of 6 until he retired in 1990 as a college professor of mathematics at the University of Southern Colorado in Pueblo. That makes 64 years he proudly spent in a classroom.
After beginning their married life in Portales, Bob and Pat moved to Deming, New Mexico where Bob taught high school math and science for 8 years. It was there that their first child, Donna Beth Blandford, was born. They moved to Bowling Green, Ohio, where he earned his Master's degree before they moved on to Anaheim, Calif.
They lived there for 3 years as he taught at Anaheim Junior College. While living there, their 2nd child, Laurie Ann, was born in 1963.
In 1965, Bob was offered a teaching job as a professor of Mathematics at Southern Colorado State College in Pueblo. Soon after they arrived their third child, Philip Todd joined the family.
They lived a wonderful family life in Pueblo for 25 years. During that time Bob was very active at St. Paul United Methodist Church as a teacher, worship leader and devoted disciple of Christ.
He loved the music in church. He spent a lot of time fishing at Pueblo Reservoir and in the area and fishing became a lifelong hobby.
He was active in his children's lives with Scouting, camping, fishing, biking and woodworking. He made many pieces of furniture that grace the homes of family and friends everywhere.
In 1988, Bob and Pat retired to Conchas Lake, N.M., where they bought a family home on the lake.
Bob spent many days and hours on his pontoon boat with Pat and his brother, Buck. He enjoyed countless hours fishing and boating with his children and grandchildren, delighting in showing off the lake and baiting many a hook with worms.
He was active at the Conchas Baptist Church as a teacher and Bible study leader. This was special home for them yet Bob and Pat took off from the lake for so many trips all around the United States.
Bob and Pat enjoyed traveling in their converted van to 49 of the 50 states of the United States. They traveled and took in all this country has to offer for weeks and months at a time, sometimes traveling only 100 miles in a day.
Many times they traveled to Bluegrass Festivals and tapped their toes to hours of gospel and Bluegrass music which fed their souls.
Bob and Pat lived at the lake until moving to Burlington in 2014.
They have spent some happy golden years in Burlington. They have loved living in the same small town as all 5 of their grandchildren.
Bob enjoyed Burlington High School concerts and plays, the Kit Carson County Fair with horse shows and rodeos, and never missed a home or away game with his grandchildren competing in softball, football, basketball, track and baseball.
They also frequented the music at the Old Town Barn on Thursday nights. Bob was active at the Burlington United Methodist Church and rarely missed a weekly Bible study at his home. He was also frequently seen at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Bob died peacefully surrounded by much of his family on Monday, March 18, 2019, from complications of pneumonia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack, Dale and Paul; and sisters, Viola and Ora. He was also preceded in death by his beloved children, Phil and Donna.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Blandford; his daughter, Laurie (Jeff) Hanson and sons, Jonah and Micah; daughter-in-law, Barb Blandford and children, Melissa (Logan) Vanderstelt, Maggie and Todd.
Bob is also survived by siblings; Buck Blandford, RC Blandford, Louise Bruce, Jerry (Charlotte) Blandford and Linda Bell. He is also survived by numerous special nieces and nephews and their families.
Published in The Burlington Record on Mar. 21, 2019