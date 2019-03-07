|
Robert Werner, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Vibra Hospital in Thornton.
Bob was born Oct. 5, 1941, to Louis and Martha Werner in Spearville, Kan.; he was one of 7 children.
The family moved to Stratton in 1947, when he was 6 years old. He went to First Central School, a country school south of Stratton, through the 6th grade and then he went to St. Charles Academy in Stratton his 7th and 8th grades.
He graduated from Stratton High School in 1959 and served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1962.
Bob married Sue Morgan on April 21, 1972; they divorced in 1977.
On Aug. 4, 1973 they had a son, Brent Robert Werner. To Bob's great delight a grandson, Spencer Brent Werner was born on July 14, 2007.
Bob was a mechanic for several years working at Sim Hudson Motor Company and later he went into construction business.
Bob was a big sports fan loving every game Brent played from Little League Baseball, through high school and college.
Also, he had added enjoyment watching his grandson, Spencer, playing baseball and football.
Bob was an avid golfer, having made 6 Hole-in-One's. He loved giving golf lessons to so many kids.
He was the fun uncle who always had a bag full of suckers for all of the kids and told them the funniest stories.
He is survived by his son Brent Werner and grandson Spencer Werner, Thornton and sisters Camilla Pelle, Boulder, Carolyn Gerweck, Cheyenne Wells, Rita Ziegler, Colorado Springs, Mary Kay (John) Huppert, Elizabeth, Diane Kloeckner, Stratton and his brother Mike Werner and Deb Miller, Burlington.
He was preceded in death by Sue, his parents, Harold Pelle, George Gerweck, Don Ziegler, Gary Salmans and Al Kloeckner and niece Debbie Droste.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com to leave a message of condolence for the family and to sign their online register book.
Arrangements were entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Mar. 7, 2019