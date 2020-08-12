Lifelong Vona, resident, Bob Edmunds, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Grace Manor Care Center in Burlington. He was 85 years, 11 months and 10 days old.
Bob was born on Aug. 26, 1934, in Stratton, to Maynard and Violet (Fuhlendorf) Edmunds - the third of three boys born to this union.
He attended school in Vona, and graduated from Vona High School in 1952.
During his life, Bob was very active in the community, serving as Mayor; Fire Chief for the Vona Volunteer Fire Department and other public servant roles.
He served in the National Guard for nine years. For many years, he maintained the grounds at the Vona Cemetery in an immaculate manner.
He was very proud of the fact that Memorial Day visitors did not find weeds or trash when they visited.
Bob married Colleen Rae Eastin on Jan. 28, 1955, and this union was blessed with one son, Scott Olin.
Bob's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very important to him, and he spent as much time as possible with them.
There were many friends and family members in Bob's life, and he greatly enjoyed attending the Edmunds and Fuhlendorf family reunions every year to catch up.
He worked many years for Kit Carson County and upon "retirement" there, went to work for Flagler Farm Equipment as a mechanic; heading closer to retirement, Bob traveled the countryside delivering farm equipment for John Deere.
After retirement, Bob kept busy repairing lawn mowers and small machinery out of his garage.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Billie Lee.
Those left to cherish his memories are his son, Scott (Kelly) Edmunds of Vona; two granddaughters, Shelby (Dillon) Tanner and Maegan Edmunds; one great-grandson, Braxton Tanner, and one great-granddaughter, Braelynn Tanner, brother, Glenn (Barb) Edmunds of Stratton, along with several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
We will dearly miss Bob.
Memorials may be made in Bob's memory to the Vona Volunteer Fire Department and may be left at or sent to Love Funeral Home, 377 15th Street, Burlington, CO 80807.
Memorial service for Bob will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Vona Cemetery in Vona with Pastor Jon Reevert officiating.
Inurnment will follow in the Vona Cemetery. There will be no visitation held.
