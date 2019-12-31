|
Robert (Bob) Wilson Rush was born June 5, 1947, to Wilson and Lucille Rush, the youngest of three boys.
He was raised in Boulder with his brothers William (Bill) and Richard (Dick).
Bob attended Fairview High School and graduated in 1965 with his best friend Rick Hogge.
Bob studied art and photography at Metro State in Denver before joining the Rush family business at Rush Motors, Inc. in Boulder.
During this time, he met his first wife and became a father to Chris, Sarah and David.
Bob met his lifelong partner Ann Lavon Wellck-Rush and married her in 1985.
Bob and Ann moved to Burlington in 1993. They remained married until her passing in April of 2014.
Bob passed in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
For those of you that knew him, you know he could be fiery and stubborn. He greeted death with these traits and fought to the bitter end.
Bob suffered from a rare disease called Inclusion Body Myositis.
So, his passing is bitter sweet in that at long last his battle finally came to an end.
He is survived by his children (Chris, Sarah and David), his grandchildren (Tristan, Lucas, Samuel, Madeline, Jackson, Devin and Oliver), his great-grandchildren (Mila and Nellie) as well as his brothers (Bill and Dick).
His keen sense of humor will be sorely missed, as will his ability to repair a car over the phone.
We will always love you and miss you dearly. We are thankful for the time we had together, as well as the love you provided. We are also thankful that your pain and suffering has ended.
Thank you to all the medical staff that helped ease Bob's pain over the years. We truly appreciate your efforts to make the final years, months and days of his life as full as they could be.
Thanks, in particular, to Dr. Hoppe and the entire staff at Grace Manor Care Center for providing such good care for him.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com to leave a message of condolence for the family and to sign their online register book.
Arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Jan. 2, 2020