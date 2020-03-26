|
Ruby Maxine Pratt was born in Burlington, on Dec. 18, 1931, and died on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Lenexa, Kan.
She was the fourth child of Maynard Chesley Pratt and Katheryn May (Scotton) Pratt.
Ruby attended elementary and high school in Burlington and graduated high school in 1949.
She earned a bachelor's degree from Colorado A&M College (now Colorado State University) in Fort Collins in 1952 in mathematics, and a Master's Degree in mathematics from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kan. In 1970.
She was named to Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities and was a member of the Math Honorary Society while at Colorado A&M College.
Ruby was married to Mike A. Priola in 1952 in Fort Collins and was divorced in 1967.
Ruby taught for 33 years grades 2-12 (teaching approximately 5,000 students) in schools in Normandy, Mo.; Omaha, Neb. and Shawnee Mission, Kan. From 1958-1991.
She was a member of the National Education Association and National Council of Teachers of Mathematics.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Edgar Lee, Ellen May, and Orville Dale Pratt, and her niece Cindy Louise (Brown) Adams.
She is survived by her uncle, Kenneth Pratt and her sister Lois Katheryn Havens.
Surviving nieces and nephews are: Patricia Davis, Jim Conkey, Debby Dooley, Bette Baber, Jerry Baber, William David Brown, Rodney Pratt, Russell Pratt, and Mike Pratt plus numerous great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf, Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210.
Memorial donations may be sent to or the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Published in The Burlington Record on Mar. 26, 2020