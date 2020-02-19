|
Ruth Marie Harrison was born on June 10, 1941, to John and Ruby Harrison in Colorado.
She was the youngest of four children.
Ruth, beloved mother, loving wife, and awesome grandma, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at a local hospital.
Ruth was married to James (Jim) Elmer Taylor July 15, 1957. They lived on a farm 20 miles south of Burlington, where Jim worked until he retired.
She was a longtime resident of Burlington.
She loved quilting, baking for family gatherings and spending time with family and friends.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, James Elmer Taylor; a sister, Wanda Lee Rutledge (Johnson); a brother, George Harrison; a daughter, Twila Anita (Taylor) Carter; a son, Allen Wayne Rutledge; a grandson, James David (J.D.) Taylor; and a grandson, Brian Taylor.
She is survived by her brother Marvin Leroy Harrison of Salina, Kan.; daughter Joyce Marie Taylor of Burlington; son Thomas (Jeff) Taylor and his spouse Desi of Cheyenne Wells; son John Lawrence Taylor; son Charles Walter Taylor and his spouse Crystal of Houston, Texas; son David Leroy Rutledge of Colorado Springs; and daughter Brenda Lee (Rutledge) Roberts of Colorado Springs.
Ruth is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may in her name and may be left at or sent Love Funeral Home, 377 15th Street, Burlington, CO 80807.
Funeral services for Ruth were held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Love Funeral Home in Burlington with Pastor Breck Merkle officiating.
Burial followed in the Seibert Cemetery, Seibert.
Visitation was held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Love Funeral Home in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Feb. 20, 2020