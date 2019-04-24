|
|
Ruth Neoma Wilcox, 91, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital after several months of declining health.
Ruth was born on Feb. 18, 1928, in Cheyenne County, Kan. to Carolina (Lena) Louise Lampe Eberhart and Rudolph Emil Eberhart.
She had three younger brothers Marlin Dwight, Dale Jerome, and Jerry John.
Ruth attended a country school outside of St. Francis, Kan.
She moved to Burlington during her high school years and graduated with the class of 1946. Ruth was very active at BHS and loved school. She was a cheerleader with her best friend Yvonne (Vance) Hartman and was Student Council President her senior year.
While in high school, Ruth met the love of her life Russell Dale Wilcox. He left to attend Colorado University in Boulder in 1945, and Ruth followed him to CU after graduation.
They were in college together one year and then returned to Burlington. Ruth and Russ were married on Aug. 22, 1948, in the Methodist Church.
This union was blessed with three daughters, Diana Dale (John) Mauch of Burlington, Karol Kae (Glen) Adolf of Arvada, and Nancy Ann Burke of Denver.
Russell bought Ruth a new Singer sewing machine just before Diana's birth in 1950. She spent countless hours sewing clothes for herself, plus baby clothes and lots of little dresses with ruffles, bows, and sashes.
Ruth made numerous cheerleading uniforms and prom dresses for her three girls, and she often made uniforms for other girls whose moms didn't sew.
Ruth took oil painting lessons from Sally Bauder which encouraged her to pursue her artistic abilities.
Her landscape and still life paintings hang on the walls of her children, grandchildren and friends.
Ruth also enjoyed working with ceramics; she painted and detailed a 17-piece nativity set for herself and then decided that each of her four grandchildren needed a set.
She lovingly made all 68 pieces of the nativity sets which are now family treasures.
After insisting all three girls learn to play the piano, Ruth decided to take piano lessons from Joann Swick. Russ bought her a piano for their 40th anniversary so she could practice.
Ruth dearly loved her four grandchildren Torrie, Brady, Jordan, and Jocelyn. On many summer Saturdays, she could be found at swim meets in her floppy hat, sunglasses, long sleeves, and an umbrella.
She and Russ attended countless music programs, recitals, ballgames, concerts, and plays as their grandkids grew up.
Ruth was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, attended Bible studies, and decorated the sanctuary altar with Dorene Buol for years.
She was an active member of the United Methodist Women and served on various committees, particularly the annual pecan sale.
Her delicious cinnamon rolls and dinner rolls were some of the first items to sell at the annual Christmas Bazaar.
In 2009 Ruth received the Quiet Disciple award which was in appreciation for her quiet and faithful service as a disciple of Jesus.
Ruth was a 50-year member of PEO Chapter AX where she held all the offices and served as president 1972-74.
In addition to family vacations to California, the Black Hills, and a Green River raft trip, Ruth and Russ were able to travel extensively together.
They went with Kermit and Dorene Buol with a Rotary group to Russia and Germany to see their farming practices.
Ruth talked about the eerie feeling of crossing from West Berlin into East Berlin at Checkpoint Charlie during the Cold War.
Nancy went with them on a trip to New York, Boston, Washington DC, Vermont, and New Hampshire.
While good friends Don and Phyllis Hammond were living in England, Russ and Ruth met them there and the four then traveled through England, France, Spain, Portugal, Austria, and Switzerland.
They were able to go on a Caribbean Cruise, a trip to the Texas Gulf Coast, and a Northeast Passage Cruise with their best friends Yvonne and Ewald Hartman.
Russ and Ruth took an Alaskan cruise, spent time in Hawaii, and took a long road trip throughout the South USA.
Ruth often fondly recalled details of all these trips and was so grateful that she and Russ were able to see and experience so many places together.
Ruth took great pride in her beautiful yard. She inherited the farmer gene from her dad Rudy and her grandmother Ernestina and grew gorgeous flowers, especially her roses.
She and Russ had a huge raspberry patch which supplied the berries for the family's favorite jam.
Ruth loved to dig, prune, and plant. She even broke her wrist when she fell into the dumpster as she unloaded a garden cart of clippings.
Russ and Ruth belonged to a large circle of golf and bridge friends. They spent many enjoyable evenings dining and dancing at Prairie Pines after golf or playing bridge in each other's homes.
Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, her parents, and her three brothers.
She is survived by her three daughters, four grandchildren Torrie (Adam) Pottorff, Brady (Sommer) Haines, Jordan (Ben) Price, Jocelyn (Jesse) Boyd; 7 great-grandchildren – Keegan and Kohyn Pottorff, Kendall Haines and Tatum Stewart, Elliott Price, Lydia and Isabella Boyd, sister-in-law Darlene (Marlin) Eberhart, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
Ruth was a beautiful woman but was equally beautiful on the inside. She always put others before herself and never said an unkind word about anyone.
She will be remembered for her gentle and loving manner and her selfless service to others.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Burlington.
A graveside inurnment service will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Burlington.
Memorial contributions may be made and sent to United Methodist Church, 290 13th Street, Burlington, CO 80807.
Published in The Burlington Record on Apr. 25, 2019