Sarah (Sadie) Berniece Buntin born, April 16, 2001, was taken from us along with her best friend Nicole while returning home from school in a senseless car crash on Monday, March 18, 2019.
Sarah will be remembered as the one that "glowed." She was the light in the room everyone wanted to go to, no matter where she was.
The aura surrounding this young soul brought joy, laughter and adventure. She loved to dance, be silly, laugh, scrapbook, and take pictures, lots of pictures.
Sarah loved being with family and loved playing with her nieces and nephews.
Sarah is survived by her father, Pee Wee Buntin; her stepmother, Synde Buntin; siblings, TC, Krystle, Clint, Heather, Jack, Monty, Andy-Bob, Tanner and Wyatt; seven nieces and six nephews; her grandfathers, Darrell Buntin and Bard Summers.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Sarah and her BFF Nicole Marie Nanni-Strothman on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Watson Lake, 3101 Watson Lake Park Rd., Prescott, Ariz., from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The event will have food and beverages provided. Please respect this will be an alcohol-free event.
Published in The Burlington Record on Apr. 11, 2019