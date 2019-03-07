|
|
Sarah Hays Medley, 83, of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at her residence.
She had attended Marietta College, was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and had been the Chief Procurement Officer for W.V.U. at Parkersburg, W. Va.
Sarah was a member of The Memorial Church of The Good Shepherd (Episcopal) where she had served on the altar guild and as a member of the choir.
Sarah is survived by one daughter, Sarah Anne Morgan (Michael); three sons, David Michael "Mike" Medley of Parkersburg, formerly of Burlington, Dwight Patrick Medley (Amy) and Ronald Scott Medley (Carol).
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Caleb Medley.
Entombment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens, Parkersburg, where a committal service will be held at the mausoleum chapel, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2 p.m.
For those considering an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to: David Medley Scholarship Fund, Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1762, Parkersburg, WV 26102.
A guestbook is available for sharing a fond memory or condolence with the family at www.vaughanfh.com.
The Vaughan Funeral Home, 1010 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg, W.Va. is honored to assist the Medley Family with arrangements.
Published in The Burlington Record on Mar. 7, 2019