Scott Allen Pottorff was the third child born to Bob and June Pottorff on May 20, 1964, and was raised in Stratton.
Growing up Scott absolutely loved farming - farming is who he was.
He loved running the tractors and getting to work with his dad and uncle Kenny.
While growing up farming he met one of his dearest friends, Gary Morris, during harvest while Gary's father helped our family harvest our crops.
Scott had a hard time waiting for the next year's harvest, so he could spend time with his buddy.
Farming meant so much to him it was a way of life.
Growing up, he also loved sports, family, friends; and shenanigans with his three stooges - Scott, Joe, and Dick were inseparable, all through life.
Scott was also big into his church family growing up and was baptized at the United Methodist Church when he was a young boy.
He also spent many years serving as a Boy Scout and participated in
4-H.
He loved playing all sports throughout school, basketball was his favorite. He also had the honor to get to pitch in Babe Ruth.
Scott graduated from Stratton High School in 1982. Before leaving for college, Scott decided to stay home a year, so he could work and farm with his uncle Kenny.
He then left to go attend Northwestern Junior College in Sterling.
During the year he spent at NJC he met Lorin Wiese, who became so dear to him, and a big part of his life.
He completed one year of Ag-Diesel and received his diesel mechanic license.
On Oct. 26, 1984, Scott married Leslie Lueck. Scott and Leslie were married for 12 years. They had two children together - Brittany Elizabeth, born on March 26, 1985, and Brett Allen, born on Oct. 6, 1986.
After the divorce, Scott started working for Hitchcock's and worked for them for 13 years.
During this time, he met and married DeAnn Dreitz, and they had a child together, Bradley Joseph, born on Oct. 4, 1998. Scott and DeAnn spent 8 years together before splitting ways.
Scott then made a huge transition to work for Case IH selling farm equipment. Meanwhile, during this time he met Jeanne Grasser, whom he became engaged to and spent his last moments with.
During these years he had nine grandchildren. Scott lived for his family. His children and grandchildren were his life.
His children always called him a workaholic, because he was. But he never let work come between him and his grandchildren.
Nothing was more important than his grandbabies. His grandchildren worshiped the ground that he walked on.
I know nothing helps at the moment, I know you feel like the pain will last forever, and truthfully it will, but you do learn to live and accept it, and know that you will see him again.
If you have one foot in the future and one foot in the past, you're not cherishing the moment.
Scott is preceded in death by his grandma and grandpa Pottorff, grandparents Wittig, and his brother Craig.
Scott is survived by his parents Robert and June Pottorff, sister Debbie and Dean Mullis, daughter Brittany and Creighton Denny, son Brett Pottorff and Raetahnee, son Bradly and Neveah, his grandkids Kayden, Kenzlee, Kyson, and Kimber Denny, Blaine, Bentley, Justin, and Broczen Pottorff, and Adelynn Pottorff.
His fiancé, Jeanne Grasser, and her children Brady, Austin, and Chelsea Grasser, also survive him.
Funeral services for Scott were held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Stratton Activity Building with Pastor Jon Reeverts officiating.
Visitation was held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Love Funeral Home in Burlington.
Memorials may be made in his name and may be left at or sent to Love Funeral Home, 377 15th Street, Burlington, CO 80807.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com to leave a message of condolence and to sign their online register book.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Jan. 9, 2020