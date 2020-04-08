|
Born Dec. 23, 1960, Scott Boling passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at North Colorado Medical Center, in Greeley.
He was wonderful man - he would put his family and friends before himself - he would help anyone that needed the help.
Scott leaves behind his loving wife Terry Boling and three stepchildren and seven grandchildren that loved him.
Scott will be missed by his family and friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Friends and family can sign the guestbook and register online condolences at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com, or post your stories and share your sentiments on Facebook (BrownFuneralDirectors).
Published in The Burlington Record on Apr. 9, 2020