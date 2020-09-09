Burlington resident Sharon W. O'Reilly passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital with her husband by her side. She was 72 years old.
Sharon was born on Sept. 28, 1948, to James Sr. and Jane N. Weyant. She was one of two born to this union.
She and Paul moved to Burlington in 2009 from Hampden, Maine because Paul was going to be the new radio announcer for KNAB.
They married on April 11, 2011, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Burlington with Pastor Bill Viergutz officiating.
Sharon did some college for nursing but due to life changes she didn't get to finish pursuing this dream.
Reading mystery books, watching TV shows such as NCIS, Game of Thrones, morning soap operas, game shows were some of her passions in life. She also was a movie lover.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James Weyant.
Those left to cherish her memories are her husband Paul of Burlington and her son Jonathan Scott Hasson.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial services for Sharon will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in her name to help with final expenses and may be left at or sent to Love Funeral Home, 377 15th Street, Burlington, CO 80807 or to The Bank of Burlington, 410 14th St., PO Box 427, Burlington, CO 80807.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com
to leave a message of condolence for the family and to sign their online register book.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.