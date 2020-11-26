Shirley Ann (Boyd) Flock, was born Dec. 23, 1944, to Raymond and Bessie Boyd in Burlington.
She grew up on a farm south of Burlington, where she attended a country school until her family moved into town. She then attended Burlington High School.
She met and married Ray Flock on Jan. 19, 1963. (At the time grounded, but managed to slip out of the house and get married.)
December of 1963 their first child, Dennie Wayne was born. Soon after in March of 1965, Tammy Rae joined the family. March of 1971 Danna Sue made the family complete. They raised their family in Stratton.
Together, she and Ray loved to garden. Her inside hobby was embroidery and cooking.
Her house was always in perfect condition. Shirley worked as a waitress, and even ran her own restaurant for many years.
She dedicated many hours to others helping them with their homes, cleaning or just taking care of them.
April of 1982 the grandchildren started to arrive. Brandy, Cody, and Cyler, Terry, Tyler, Travis, Sydney and Trevor. Later in life great-grandchildren started coming, and kept coming and kept coming, they were the light of her life.
Shirley went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Flock, her parents, Raymond and Bessie Boyd, and her brother Bill Boyd.
She is survived by her children Dennie (Charlene) Flock of Burlington; Tammy (Doug) Beeson of Stratton, and Danna (John) Brachtenbach of Adair, Okla.; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and her dog Gracie Lou.
She is also survived by her brother Ray (Caroline) Boyd, Jerry (Linda) Boyd and Susie Boyd.
Shirley touched many lives in many ways across Kit Carson County. Everyone she knew quickly grew to love and appreciate this small but spirited, little lady.
To say she will be missed by many, is truly an understatement.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shirley's memory to Caring Hands Hospice and may be left or sent to The Bank of Burlington, 410 14th St., P.O. Box 427, Burlington, CO 80807 or Pink Chaps Fund, 21507 Co. Rd. 44, Burlington, CO 80807.
A private family memorial service was held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home in Burlington. Pastor Jeff Hanson officiated the service.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
