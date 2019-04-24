|
Shirley Elizabeth Weiand, 75, Cheyenne Wells, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Lamar Estates Nursing Home in Lamar.
Shirley was born in Hugo, on April 18, 1943, to Alfred Joseph Clark and Caroline Elizabeth Clark, the first of four children.
She graduated from Hugo High School in May of 1962.
On June 2, 1962, she married James Joseph Weiand in Hugo and then moved to Cheyenne Wells in 1964.
To this union 5 children were born: Todd James, Mitzi Jo, Mark Alan, Tracy Ann and Troy Michael (Bud).
She spent much of her life as a homemaker and taking care of her family and doing what she could for others whenever there was a need.
She was the essence of a Christian, serving others unselfishly.
She was a fabulous cook for her family and worked as a cook at the Cheyenne Wells School for many years.
Then later she went to work at Keefe Memorial Hospital as the secretary of the Radiology Department. She very much enjoyed working with the ladies there.
Her passions were sewing, quilting, and embroidering, as she was always making something for her grandkids.
She also loved making the Fair Queen and Princess Royalty Banners each year and would enter quilts and clothing that she made in the Cheyenne County Fair as well.
She had a love for being a "Rodeo Mom" and for many years was secretary for the Little Britches Rodeo in Cheyenne Wells.
She enjoyed going to the rodeos with her kids and would often be seen at the Fairgrounds with her family either running cattle into the chutes or moving barrels.
She took much pride in the kids with their horses.
In August 2018, the highlight of her life was for her and Jim being honored as the Grand Marshals of the Cheyenne County Fair Parade, where they rode through on their horse and buggy.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Alfred J. Clark and Caroline E. Clark, brother Richard Alan (Rick) Clark and brother Joseph Clifford Clark.
She is survived by her husband James of the home and her five children: Todd (Dianna) Weiand, Seiling, Okla., Mitzi Scott, Newcastle, Wyo., Mark (Lori) Weiand, Kit Carson, Tracy (Stephen) Shull, Colby, Kan., Troy "Bud" (Monica) Weiand, Burlington; a sister June (David) Hamm, Ridgecrest, Calif. and a sister-in-law Diane Clark, Midwest City, Okla.
She also had 10 grandchildren: Kristi (Jeremy) Murphy, Wright, Wyo., Cutter (Kari) Weiand, Seiling, Okla., Brian (Mike) Boyce, Aurora, Karly, Kelly and Luke Shull, Colby Kan., Brock and Rocky Weiand, Kit Carson, Bailey and Macie Weiand, Burlington and three great-grandkids: Derringer and Kanin Murphy, Wright, Wyo. and Jordy Weiand, Seiling, Okla., as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins.
Memorials may be made to Cheyenne Manor in Shirley's memory and may be left at or sent to Love Funeral Home, 377 15th St., Burlington, CO 80807.
Funeral services for Shirley were held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Cheyenne Wells.
Burial followed in Fairview Cemetery, Cheyenne Wells.
Visitation was held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Love Funeral Home in Burlington.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com to leave a message of condolence for the family and to sign their online register book.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Cheyenne Wells.
Published in The Burlington Record on Apr. 25, 2019