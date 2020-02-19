|
|
Longtime Burlington resident, Shirley LaVonne Miller passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at St. Andrews Village in Aurora, after a lengthy illness. She was 92 years old.
LaVonne was born on Aug. 31, 1927, in Ponca City, Okla. to George J. and Ruth (Atkins) Young. She was the elder of two children.
LaVonne graduated from Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State University) in 1949. She dearly loved OSU and the college town of Stillwater, Okla., always considering it her beloved second home as a true Cowboy.
She was a long-time resident of Burlington before retiring to South Carolina and then moving to Texas and Colorado to be near family in her later years.
LaVonne is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Lorene Paschal.
She is remembered with deep appreciation and love by her son Keith Miller and wife Patty of Destin, Fla., her son Kevin Miller and wife Cathy of Aurora, grandchildren Travis Miller of Philadelphia, Penn. and Alexis Miller of Dallas, Texas, and a host of cherished friends over many years.
Memorials may be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Avenue, Amarillo, TX, 79011 or Oklahoma State University, Spears School of Business, 400 S. Monroe, Stillwater, OK 74074.
Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Burlington.
A memorial service for LaVonne in Burlington later this year is entrusted to Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Record on Feb. 20, 2020