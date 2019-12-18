|
Shirley (Schaal) Matthies, at the age of 91, of Burlington, passed away peacefully with her loving family surrounding her, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Shirley was born on June 11, 1928, in Burlington, to William F. Schaal and Leona (Sharp) Schaal.
She attended Parks Business School in Colorado Springs and then proceeded to teach school for one year.
Shirley was married to Leonard Matthies on Oct. 11, 1947 - they recently celebrated 72 years of marriage.
Seven children were born to this union. They spent life on the farm that was homesteaded by Leonard's parents.
Shirley is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Leonard; children: Frederick (Sue), Everett (Kevin), Carolyn Martell, Gene (Ann), Dean (Pam), Betty (John) Ganser, and Allen; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Virgil Schaal.
She is preceded in death by parents; sisters Wilma Smelker, Gladys Byington, Jeanne Leoffler, brother Donald, sister Betty Reimer, and one grandson, Nicholas Matthies.
Shirley was involved in 4-H, went to Chicago as a delegate and to Camp Tobin as a sponsor.
She was active in Grange and used her talents to make doll clothes and worked at Old Town doll house with her sister Betty.
She had a wonderful doll collection - gardening and flowers were her passion.
She was very active at the Colorado Welcome Center, volunteering with Leonard for 30 years.
They traveled extensively across the U.S. and abroad. Square dancing was something they both loved.
In her later years, she spent a lot of time researching genealogy and she was also involved in the Red Hat Society.
Services were held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Burlington United Methodist Church in Burlington.
Contributions may be made and sent to Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital, 286 16th St., Burlington, CO 80807 or, Old Town, 420 S. 14th St., Burlington, CO 80807.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Dec. 19, 2019