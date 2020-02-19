|
|
Susan Nicole Barker was born in Burlington on Aug. 10, 1968, and passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in Tulsa, Okla.
Sue was a unique, captivating, extremely intelligent child. She attended school in Colorado Springs, where she received her AA degree and later earned her certification as an EMT.
She and her young son Daniel moved to Florence and married Michael Gifford in 1999. To this union was born a daughter, Madeline. They moved to Oklahoma in 2004 and remained there until her death.
Sue was an excellent cook, especially adept at making her grandmother's pickles and her own special salsa.
She had a ridiculous sense of humor and lived life on her own terms.
She was a maker of quilts, a grower of plants and vegetables, a catcher of fish, a rock hound, and a lover of life, critters, old people, her children, and her patients.
She received her certification as a dialysis tech and was in the process of becoming licensed as a nurse in the state of Oklahoma.
Sue was preceded in death by her father, William Barker, in 2012.
She is survived by her mother, Betty M. McArthur Barker; her children Daniel Joseph and Madeline Nicole; her brother William Barker Jr. and sister-in-law Deborah Barker; her aunt Elaine Taylor, uncles Ken McArthur and George Harris; granddaughter Emelia; numerous other relatives, and the love of her life Marvin Ables.
No formal services will be held. However, she will be interred with many other family members at Fairview Cemetery in Burlington.
She touched many lives and will be loved and remembered forever. Rest easy, daughter.
Published in The Burlington Record on Feb. 20, 2020