Terrence Lee Hornung passed on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Kit Carson Memorial Hospital, in Burlington.
Born Oct. 19, 1947, in Stratton, Terry was the first child of William and Joan (Conrardy) Hornung.
He attended Saint Charles Catholic School in Stratton for grades 1 through 8 and graduated from Stratton High School in 1965.
Terry started college at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. He transferred to Northeastern Junior College in Sterling and earned an associate degree in agriculture. He returned to CSU and completed a BS degree in farm and ranch management.
In 1977, Terry married Shelley Listul in Stratton. He raised his family and lived on the farm until his death.
Terry had a passion for agriculture and started farming at a young age. He learned to drive a tractor when he was seven years old. He started farming at age 13 when he rented 80 acres and planted irrigated sugar beets. He was able to purchase his first land when he was 17 years old.
Terry liked to tease his grandchildren, nephews and nieces. He always enjoyed good stories and jokes.
Service to others was important to Terry. Over the years, he served on many boards for various organizations, including:
Stratton School Board
Stratton Wrestling Club
Burlington Conservation District
Kit Carson Memorial Hospital / Health Services District
Republican River Watershed
Republican Party Central Committee
Terry is preceded in death by his parents, William and Joan Hornung; two brothers, Stephen Hornung and Patrick Hornung; a niece, Madeleine Hornung; and a great nephew, James Patrick Dour.
Terry is survived by his wife, Shelley of Stratton and his children: Michael (Kelly) Hornung of Liberal, Kan., Jonathan (Ginny) Hornung and grandson Luke of Colby, Kan., Thomas Hornung of La Veta, Savannah (Jonathan) Leiker and granddaughter Madeline of Burlington, and Stephen (Nicci) Hornung and grandson Oliver of Burlington.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Victoria (Richard) Sutton, Cynthia (Kent) Luebbers, David (Barb) Hornung, sister-in-law Margaret Hornung Jolly, Arlene (Dave) Brinkhoff, Janine (Jim) Fox, Annette (Lee) Short, William Jr. (Jeanine) Hornung, Timothy (Darla) Hornung, and Mark (Kerstin) Hornung. Terry is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Rosary for Terry was held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 228 11th St., Burlington, CO. 80807.
An all-night vigil was held directly after the Rosary. Funeral Mass was private, with Fray Leon Speroni, OFM, Cap. and Bishop Mark A. Pivarunas, CMRI, celebrating.
Graveside service was held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at noon welcoming all friends and family at Calvary Cemetery in Stratton.
A reception was held at the Sacred Heart Academy at Donelan Ave and 10th Street in Burlington at 1:30 p.m. and all friends and family greeted the family at that time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sacred Heart Academy in care of Hornung Family Funeral Home 1212 W. 2nd Street, Liberal, Kan. 67901.
Online condolences may be left with www.hornungfamilyfuneral.com or www.brownfuneraldirectors.com
Funeral arrangements were coordinated with Brown Funeral Home in Burlington and Hornung Family Funeral Home in Liberal, Kan.
Published in The Burlington Record on Jun. 24, 2020.