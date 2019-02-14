|
Trevor William Richards, 17, met Jesus face to face on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
Trevor was born in Burlington on Feb. 14, 2002. He was the second of four children,
Trevor was a happy baby and he enjoyed life from the very beginning; this was evident in how he lived every day,
He gave his life to Jesus Christ and was baptized at a young age,
Trevor had that childlike faith that he carried with him into his teenage years.
"For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only begotten Son that whosoever believes Him will not perish but have everlasting life" was his favorite verse.
He looked forward to Wednesday nights because that was youth group night. There, faith, food, and fun was always on the agenda and those were the very keys to Trevor's heart.
His faith and strength were fierce as was his need to protect those he loved most which also extended this to his friends.
He never knew a stranger and was always willing to lend anyone a hand.
Trevor had a heart to give and protect and had already made the decision that he was going to fight to defend our freedoms in the United States Marine Corp after high school.
School provided the opportunity for Trevor to socialize, joke around, catch the occasional nap, but never take seriously.
In fact, the only thing Trevor did take seriously was how to have fun.
He would have much rather been fishing, riding dirt bikes, working, or goofing off outdoors…anything but school.
Despite his mundane attitude about school, his classmates were very dear to him and he had an aspect of appreciation for each one.
Trevor had a larger than life attitude to match his larger than life smile. He was a daredevil and he tested the limits every time.
Several of the antics that Trevor and his friends came up with were caught on video which he would proudly share and mischievously grin about.
The boy knew no fear; unless of course, it came to mice. The sight of a little mouse would send the 'No Fear' daredevil into a heebie jeebie fit that was a sight for anyone to behold.
Trevor had a soft spot in his heart for animals. He joined 4-H and FFA for a period of time and enjoyed showing steers.
His sister roped him into showing sheep for a couple years, but he decided very quickly that showing sheep was not his thing.
He spent more time playing with them than he did actually training them.
One of his favorite critters was a goat which he dubbed the name "Peanut."
"Peanut" was intended to be a market goat but found her way back to the corral after the fair where she enjoyed many more days as a pet and less as a market animal.
Trevor's zest for life will missed by everyone he touched.
Preceding Trevor in death was his sister Alaina Richards; grandmother Cheryl Richards; great-grandparents Dale and Irene Courtright; Edward and Phoebe Henak; Jack Scarborough and Kathy Scarborough.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Russell Richards of Stratton, Nicole Richards of Burlington; sister Jaycee Richards, brother Samuel Richards; grandparents Lesley and Yvonne Scarborough of Texas and Gerald Richards and wife Laurie of Burlington; uncles Aaron Scarborough and wife Lisa, Levi Scarborough and wife Laura, Zeke Scarborough, Patrick Richards and wife Lynette; aunts Summer Silva and husband Brenton, Amber Scarborough and fiance' Luis Vida, Ashley Scarborough, Danielle Gitschlag and husband Chris; several great aunts and great uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services were Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, 10 a.m. at Hi-Plains School with pastors Harold Vance and Jon Reeverts officiating.
Burial was in the Vona Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Tristen Workman, Beau Scarborough, Logan Smith, Austin Richie, Jonathan Hopkins, Pryce Mangus
Honorary Pallbearers Zeke Scarborough, Levi Scarborough, Aaron Scarborough, Patrick Richards
Memorial contributions are suggested for the following:
Burlington FFA, 380 Mike Lounge Drive, Burlington, CO 80807
Stratton FFA, 219 Illinois Ave., Stratton, CO 80836
Hi-Plains FFA, 350 Patriot Drive, Seibert, CO 80834
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Friends and family can sign the guestbook and register online condolences at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com, or post your stories and share your sentiments on Facebook (BrownFuneralDirectors).
Published in The Burlington Record on Feb. 14, 2019