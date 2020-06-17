

Velma F. (Youtsey) Weber was born just outside of Burlington to Guy and Josie Youtsey on Nov. 5, 1918.



Coincidentally this was during the height of the Spanish Flu pandemic that ravished the world at that time.



She passed Wednesday, June 3, 2020, during the Corona Virus pandemic.



She had two younger brothers, Wilbur and Guy Alden both since deceased.



She graduated from Burlington High School in 1937 and received her Associates Degree from Colorado Women's College in 1939.



That same year, she married the love of her life, Faris Weber, a marriage relationship that lasted 66 years.



In 1942, their son Faris Devens Weber was born.



In 1943, Faris, as a member of the US Army, was deployed to the European Theatre seeing intense active duty for the next 24 months - Velma, together with her son, moved back to Burlington.



In 1945, Velma, Faris, and Devens moved to the Denver area where Faris pursued his education in accounting at the University of Denver.



Upon Faris' graduation from D.U. in 1952, he and Velma started the family business, a collection agency named Business Adjustment Service. They owned and operated this business for the next 27 years - working side-by-side to make the business a success.



In 1959, the family moved to their new home in Applewood Mesa just outside Golden where they spent the rest of their lives.



Velma was active as a member of St. Paul's Community Church, the Orders of the Eastern Star and White Shrine.



She served for many years as the secretary/treasurer of the Golden Symphony Guild.



She loved gardening and ballroom dancing.



Velma is survived by her son, Faris Devens, and his wife, Marilyn, their two daughters, Rebecca McEwen (Dave) and Sarah Santaella (Arturo) and three grandchildren, Eleanor McEwen, Donavan Santaella and Amy Santaella.



No public services are scheduled at this time.

