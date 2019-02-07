|
Longtime resident of Burlington, Vernon (Jake) C. Jacobsen, 75, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning, Feb. 1, 2019, with his wife by his side, after a very long, hard fought battle with colon cancer.
Jake was born June 22, 1943, in Elk River, Minn. to Harry and Evelyn Jacobsen.
An older brother, Richard, welcomed him home. He was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran Church during his childhood.
He grew up and graduated from Blackduck, Minn. High School in 1961 and shortly after graduation, joined the United States Air Force to serve his country.
He was stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver for four years where he met the love of his life, Joyce E. Clark.
In his handsome Air Force Blues, they were married Nov. 24, 1963, and enjoyed 55+ years together.
They were blessed with three children, a son, Leland, December 1964, and two daughters, Kimberly in February 1967 and Kristine in November 1968.
After Jake's discharge from the Air Force they spent three years living in Minnesota, but Jake longed to be back in Colorado.
In May of 1968, he moved his small family to Burlington where he did custom harvesting and later purchased a small farm and raised grain and cattle.
A few years later lightning struck and burned their house to the ground, losing everything they had so they started over again.
Jake was a very devoted husband and father, never raised his voice and never complained about anything.
He was a member of First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Burlington.
He enjoyed playing all sports in high school and doing anything he could outdoors. Having grown up in northern Minnesota he was an avid hunter and fisherman, also loved to water ski and ride snowmobiles.
Lots of hours were spent at Bonny Dam, camping out and teaching his children how to fish and water ski. Jake also entered and won several fishing tournaments.
Later years he enjoyed having a race car with his son, Leland, and spent many hours working on it and racing at all the local tracks.
This quality time with his son was unbeatable. They also spent several winters building grain trailers in the shop on the farm.
During the winter months he was an avid bowler and was a member of several leagues for many years.
He always looked forward to the Colorado Lutheran Bowling Tournament at Celebrity Lanes in Denver. There were many fond memories there - he took Joyce there on their first date.
Roller skating and playing ping pong was another game Jake excelled in and taught his children the skills as well, very few ever beat Jake in a game of ping pong.
Neighborhood card parties and board games in the winter was another activity Jake enjoyed.
As the children got older and were involved in school sports and other activities, he attended as many as he could. Jake was also a 4-H leader for numerous years and helped support them with all their animals, cooking, leather craft and woodworking. The county fair was his favorite place to be and he always looked forward to it.
As the years went by and the grandchildren started to appear he just picked up where he left off and started over again supporting all their activities and accomplishments as well.
They were all his pride and joy to spend time with. He was very proud of all his children and grandchildren.
Music was another passion that never quit - Jake was in the high school band and also played the steel guitar for enjoyment.
Later he picked up the harmonica and started going to some of the music jams in the area and joined a local group known as The Garage Bunch.
They started playing for numerous events around the Tri-State area. This was Jake's biggest passion to date - out of all the rest of the things he had done.
His music will be missed by all the family and many friends and acquaintances.
After custom harvesting with his son for numerous years, Jake retired but kept his truck so he could transport grain to the local feed yards.
He enjoyed being out and about and driving his truck and having coffee with his friends. Taking care of the home place (summer mowing) was an enjoyment in itself along with gardening.
Jake was a very busy and happy man as long as he could be outside.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his only brother, Richard, and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Jacobsen.
Left here to celebrate his life is his wife, Joyce, and their three children, Leland (Alison), Kimberly and Kris Jacobsen.
Thirteen grandchildren, Jessica (Nathanial) MacBeth, Malaree (Tyler) Taylor, Mirannda (Ethan) Kurtzer, Tyrel, Chelsea, Clayton and Cody Jacobsen; Matthew, Kaitlyn, Angela and Leanne Cristelli; Logan and Dusty Weaver.
Five great-grandchildren, Austynn and Ryann Taylor; Raelynn and Madison MacBeth; and Haisley Kurtzer.
Numerous aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and a host of friends.
Memorial services for Vernon (Jake) Jacobsen were held on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2660 Senter Avenue, Burlington, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Hanson officiating.
Memorials may be made in Vernon's name and may be left at or sent to Love Funeral Home, 377 15th St., Burlington, CO 80807.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com to leave a message of condolence for the family and to sign their online register book.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Feb. 7, 2019