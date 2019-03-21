|
Wayne Everett Greenwood was born Sept. 25, 1931, to Russell and Grace Wellman Greenwood on the Orie Wellman homestead south of Stratton. He was an only child.
He passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. at the age of 87.
Wayne attended school up to the 8th grade at First Central School in the country. He had to ride his horse every day in order to get there.
When he started high school he moved to Stratton to live with his Uncle Harry and Aunt Marie Greenwood and graduated from Stratton High School in 1949.
In 1952 Wayne enlisted in the United States Army. He was stationed in Seoul, South Korea where he was the Quarter Master Supply Sargent and Division Issue Clerk.
After he left Korea, Wayne returned to Fort Ord, Calif. to teach classes for the Army.
While in the Army, Wayne received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal K/2 BSS and United Nations Service Metal.
In 1954 Wayne returned home on a hardship discharge to help with the family ranching and farming business.
On Jan. 19, 1956, he met the love of his life – Vera Helderman and they were married on Aug. 19, 1956.
In 1957 they built their first home together where it is currently south of Stratton.
On Feb. 5, 1958, Wayne and Vera welcomed their first child Keith Wayne Greenwood.
Then again on Jan. 29, 1959, they welcomed their daughter Karen Greenwood (Cohen) into the family.
Wayne continued to ranch and farm with his father Russell and Vera by his side on their place south of Stratton.
Later on Keith joined them but died in an automobile accident in November of 1981, which affected Wayne deeply.
In 1982 Wayne joined St. Paul's Lutheran Church and was baptized at the church in "Old Town."
At this time, Wayne and Vera would have lunch with Bob and Esther Young every Sunday after church where many a good time and a good laugh was had.
They also spent many years square dancing with good friends, traveling to Wyoming, Kansas, Nebraska and all over Colorado.
Wayne was active with the American Legion where he was Post 138 Commander at Stratton and also a District Commander.
He also served as a color guard member for parades and funeral services.
Wayne served several terms on the Plains Water District which he enjoyed.
When Keith and Karen where in school he was a Boy Scout leader for Keith and he and Vera were FHA Chapter Parents for Karen along with traveling to all of their sporting events.
Wayne enjoyed traveling to foreign countries with Vera and he took her on an Alaskan cruise for their 50th Anniversary.
Wayne "semi"-retired in 1991-1992 and built a new home near Franktown so he and Vera could be closer to Karen.
In 1991 they joined a traveling square dance group, so they bought a 5th wheeler and eventually a motor home.
A few years later they joined traveling camping group where they met several of their close friends.
In 1996 Karen had twin boys, Adam and Eric and he was beyond thrilled and a very proud "Gamp." He always said he was glad Karen had twins, "that way he and Vera would each have a baby to hold and not have to take turns."
Later on he and Vera joined the Senior Citizen Group in Elbert where they met many more lifelong friends.
In 1999 Wayne and Vera decided to move to Tucson, Ariz. as "Snowbirds." They wanted to be close to their grandsons, Karen and Doug.
Over the years several close friendships have been made in Arizona. Wayne and Vera have even traveled back east to visit them in their winter homes. These friends also traveled to Franktown to see them.
On Aug. 24, 2012, Wayne and Vera traveled to the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo to be presented with the Centennial Farm Award.
In December Wayne was able to travel to Phoenix, Ariz. to see Eric graduate from Arizona State University and to Flagstaff, Ariz. to see Adam graduate from Northern Arizona University. It was his wish to see his grandsons graduate from college. He was a very proud "Gamp."
Wayne is preceded in death by his son Keith Greenwood and his parents, Russell and Grace Greenwood.
Wayne will be missed by friends and family; the love of his life for 62 1/2 years – Vera, daughter Karen, her husband Doug and the lights of his life – Adam and Eric Cohen.
Memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado, or The in Wayne's memory and may be left at or sent to Love Funeral Home, 377 15th St., Burlington, CO 80807.
Funeral services for Wayne were held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Burlington with Pastor Bob Cheney officiating.
Burial followed in Fairview Cemetery in Burlington.
Visitation was held on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Love Funeral Home in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Mar. 21, 2019