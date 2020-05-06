Wayne F. Witzel, a lifelong resident of Burlington, passed away at Grace Manor Care Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, of natural causes.
He was born on May 20, 1927, to Fred and Ethel (Ellis) Witzel. He was never married nor had any children.
Proceeding him in death were his parents, his sister, Sally Stoumbaugh Lempp; brothers, Freddie and Darrel Witzel; and two sisters, Myrtle Louise and Darlene Witzel, who died in infancy.
Memorial contributions may be made in Wayne's honor and sent to Grace Manor Care Center, 465 5th Street, Burlington, CO 80807.
No services will be held.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on May 6, 2020.