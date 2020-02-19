|
The beloved Wayne Sailer passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Longmont at the age of 91.
Wayne was born May 28, 1928, in Preston, Kan. - he was the son of Charles and Mertie Sailer.
He had three siblings Dean Sailer, Marjorie Stewart and Vivian Jacober.
Wayne grew up working on the farm and graduated from Garden City, Kan. In 1947.
In 1948 the family moved to Burlington and shortly thereafter Wayne enlisted in the National Guard.
Wayne worked at the local roller-skating rink where he met Shirley (Shorty) Schlichenmayer and they were married June 18, 1950, in Colorado Springs.
Wayne and Shirley had their first child Gary Sailer in Burlington.
Wayne drove a truck while working on the Bonny Dam in Yuma County.
The couple moved to Boulder in 1951 to work for Boulder Truck Service and upon arrival Boulder had over 3 feet of snow and he was out of work for several weeks.
While in Boulder Wayne worked at numerous construction companies such as National Construction and Boulder Excavating.
Their second child, Gail Sailer was born in Boulder and 13 months later their third child Geneal (George) Sailer was also born in Boulder.
Wayne worked 27 years for Flatiron Paving where he was a vice president.
Shirley and Wayne moved to Longmont in 1965 where Wayne continued to be very active in the community serving on multiple boards including the Liquor Board, president of Longmont United Hospital, president of Boulder Pow Wow, Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club and was a member of the Elks and Fox Hill Country Club.
Wayne went on to work at Siegrest Construction, Frontier Materials and finally retired from Colorado Seal and Stripe in 1991.
Wayne and Shirley enjoyed golfing, traveling in their motor home and watching their grandchildren in various sports activities while spending time with friends and family throughout retirement years until Shirley Sailer passed away in 1997.
In 1999 Wayne met his companion Dorothy Johnson and they resided part of the time in Longmont and the other in Sun City, Ariz. Wayne and Dorothy traveled and played golf enjoying snow birding throughout the winter season. The house in Arizona had many fruit trees which they enjoyed picking and bringing back to family and friends.
Wayne was a craftsman in woodworking having made countless pieces of art. He was a loving, lighthearted, compassionate man with a great sense of humor who was a role model and idol that touched many lives.
Wayne was proceeded in death by his wife Shirley Sailer, his one brother Dean Sailer and a sister Marjorie Stewart and nephew Brian Sailer.
He was survived by his companion Dorothy Johnson, a sister Vivian Jacober, his children Gary Sailer (Judy), Gail Hazlett (Bill) and George Watts (John) and her children, Michael Johnson (Shari), Pam Maestas (Andy) and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Interment is at noon, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boulder.
A memorial service follows at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Howe Mortuary, 439 Coffman St., in Longmont. No visitation is scheduled.
Published in The Burlington Record on Feb. 20, 2020