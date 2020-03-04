Home

William B. "Ben" Grimes


1937 - 2020
William B. "Ben" Grimes Obituary

William B. Grimes (82) passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Ben was born in Jetmore, Kan. on July 6, 1937, to Lynn and Agatha Grimes.

Ben grew up on a farm between Vona and Seibert while attending and graduating from Vona High School.

Ben then attended Otero Junior College before coming back to the Vona area and working for the Colorado State Highway Department.

Ben married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Hendricks in 1957 and enjoyed 59 years of marriage before Shirley passed away in 2016.

The couple had three children, David (deceased 2010), Ed and Patty.

Ben continued to work at CDOT for over 30 years as a project engineer.

Ben enjoyed boating, hunting, and fishing, and in his younger years, played baseball, softball, and basketball.

Ben loved spending time with his family and especially attending his grandchildren's school events.

Ben is survived by his wife Louise, his children, Ed and wife Tracy, Patty and husband Gary Childress.

His grandchildren, Camille Mills and husband Kyle, Cameron and Chandler Grimes, Dane Grimes and wife Karen, Laurel Grimes and boyfriend Tyler, Spencer and Christian Childress; great-grandchildren, Logan Grimes and Quincy Mills; and sisters, Virginia Hubbell and Barbara Thorson and husband Carl.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tamarack Golf Course in Limon.
Published in The Burlington Record on Mar. 5, 2020
