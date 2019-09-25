|
Willie Claney Sisson, 31, of Stratton, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Willie was born on Aug. 22, 1988 to parents Gary and Cindy Sisson and was brought to their homestead outside of Stratton.
From a young age it was evident Willie had a passion for being outside - he enjoyed playing outside with his siblings with trucks and anything with wheels.
As a young adult, Willie had several jobs in differing fields of work, none of which were as suited to him as his most recent, roofing and small remodeling projects.
He partnered with his brother Destry and together they worked side by side improving homes in their community.
This job enabled him to fulfill both his passion for fixing and his love of helping while mostly getting to do so outside.
Willie is survived by his mom Cindy and eight siblings: Jessica (John) Chatman, their children Samantha and Tabitha; Leroy and his son Shawn; Jessie (Jessica), their children Jaxson and Jacob; Grant (Jennifer), their children Izic, Iliza, Izaya, and Ilezabeth; Matty (Casey) Renner, their children Shaylyn, Dawn, and Zane; Destry, his daughter Isabella; Jazzel (Josh), their children Titus and Belah; and Brent (Elizabeth), their children Tayton, Zeke, and Alaina.
He is also survived by numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Willie was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Willie will be missed by all of those who loved and knew him.
A service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at First Christian Church, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dennis Cherrington officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the "Willie Sisson Memorial" and sent to: The Bank of Burlington, P.O. Box 427, Burlington, CO 80807.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Sept. 26, 2019