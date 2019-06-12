|
Zeta Merle Plumb was born Oct. 13, 1938, at the Flagler Hospital in Flagler.
She was the fifth child of Lyle Leroy and Avis Stoner Plumb and was the first baby born in the Flagler Hospital and was named after Dr. McBride's wife, Zetah McBride.
She attended Sunny Dale Country School her first and second grade and continued her education in Flagler when her family moved to town.
In her young teenage years she spent four summers north of Arriba in Vern and Elsie Jones' home as caretaker of their four boys and their home.
On Nov. 29, 1956, she married Marvin Curtis Bowser, making their home in Colorado Springs where they were both employed.
On April 15, 1959, the couple was blessed with the birth of their son, Carl Eugene.
The following year, they moved to Seibert.
When Carl was 11 years old, Zeta and her son moved to Burlington following her divorce.
She worked diligently through each department of Ramada Inn, becoming the general manager for nine years.
While employed there she met the love of her life, Eugene Deiser, and they married on Aug. 1, 1976. This marriage included two stepchildren, David and Rebecca.
Later she took employment at the Burlington Housing Authority in the mornings and worked at Duerst Machinery in the afternoon.
Their life as a couple was exciting as they enjoyed air travel to the Bahamas, Hawaii, Old Mexico, California, and other states.
After 18 years of marriage, Gene lost his battle with cancer in August of 1994.
Zeta then filled her lonely hours with friends at her pinochle club, going to coffee and yard sales, making quilts, crocheting, bus tours, and church activities.
In 2010, she fulfilled a lifelong dream on a Grand Ole Opry Cruise when she got to enjoy the music and company of Gene Watson and Jim Ed Brown for a week.
Zeta is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene "Gene" A. Deiser, son Carl "Smiley" Bowser, brothers Floyd and Wayne, sisters Iva, Mary, and Glennas and her mother and father, Avis and Lyle.
