|
|
Aaron Jacob Trilling passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Burlington Township, N.J. He was 88.
Aaron was born Sept. 11, 1930 to Samuel and Hannah (Fanny) Trilling in Atlantic City, N.J. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was in the Signal Corps. Upon his return, he continued his collegiate studies.
He was offered to be the first chair clarinet player in the Philadelphia Orchestra, but turned it down because he wanted to be a school teacher.
As a graduate of Temple University, he followed his dream to be an educator and taught in the Philadelphia school district at the Henry W. Lawton Elementary School. In the summers' he spent his time off camping, exploring the parks across the U.S. and Canada with his family. Following retirement, he continued to go camping in addition to traveling all over the world as much as he was able to.
He loved classical music and attended performances regularly at the Philadelphia Orchestra in addition to the Pennsylvania Ballet, Opera and Walnut Street Theater. Many of the family gatherings would have Aaron playing on his keyboard and it wouldn't take much for him to break out into a tune or two when you were around him. He was a kind, gentle, witty and humorous family man.
Aaron is survived by his wife, Ada (Godel) Trilling; his children and grandchildren, Joel (wife, Paula; granddaughter, Madeline), Daniel (wife, Kerry; grandchildren, Sam, Hannah, Nathan and Payton), and Karen Friedman (husband, Jeremy; grandchildren, Max and Olivia); his step-children and grandchildren, Sara Branscome (husband, Dennis; grandchildren, Daniel and Nathan) and Ishai Nir (wife, Kim; grandchildren, Justin, Dylan and Devon); and his sister, Marcia Wesler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Fanny; his first wife, Carol (Abbott) Barfield; brother, Alvin; and sister, Sandra Piwoz.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until his funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. Interment will follow at Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his memory to The Philadelphia Orchestra, (215) 893-1900, https://tickets.philorch.org/donate/#/levels/.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 10, 2019