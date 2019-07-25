|
|
Aaron Johnson of Willingboro, N.J., passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2019. He was 62.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Dickerson- Johnson; daughter, Vanessa Michele (Derek); two sons, Andre Reginald and Anthony Samuel (Jessica); three grandchildren; mother, Lillian Johnson; brother, Steven (Teresa); sister, Sandra Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, where a viewing will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment will be Tuesday, July 30, in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
May Funeral Homes,
Camden, Pennsauken
Vineland, Willingboro &
Sicklerville, NJ &
Philadelphia, PA
www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 25, 2019