Aaron Johnson of Willingboro, N.J. passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2019. He was 62.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Dickerson- Johnson; his daughter, Vanessa Michele (Derek); two sons, Andre Reginald and Anthony Samuel (Jessica); three grandchildren; his mother, Lillian Johnson; brother, Steven (Teresa); sister, Sandra Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
His funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Wesley UME Zion Church, 204 Sunset Road, Burlington, N.J., where a viewing will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
May Funeral Homes,
Camden, Pennsauken,
Vineland, Willingboro
& Sicklerville, N.J.
www.mayfunerallhomes.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 26, 2019