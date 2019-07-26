Home

Aaron Johnson of Willingboro, N.J. passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2019. He was 62.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Dickerson- Johnson; his daughter, Vanessa Michele (Derek); two sons, Andre Reginald and Anthony Samuel (Jessica); three grandchildren; his mother, Lillian Johnson; brother, Steven (Teresa); sister, Sandra Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

His funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Wesley UME Zion Church, 204 Sunset Road, Burlington, N.J., where a viewing will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.

May Funeral Homes,

Camden, Pennsauken,

Vineland, Willingboro

& Sicklerville, N.J.

www.mayfunerallhomes.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 26, 2019
