Adam N. Ginther of Edgewater Park, N.J., knowing that his family loved him, passed from this world to the next on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Masonic Village in Burlington Township, N.J. due to complications associated with old age. He was 97.
Adam was born Nov. 21, 1922 on the family farm in Florence Township, N.J. He worked for the Rohm & Haas Company in both the Bristol and Croydon, Pa. locations as a maintenance machinist before retiring in 1985.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Helen (Wirth) Ginther.
Sadly, he leaves behind his beloved wife of 72 years, Mary Agnes, his two daughters, Linda Blumberg (Benjey) of Medford and Elizabeth Taylor (Rich Ritting) of Delanco, and his son, Adam Ginther (Terry) of Allenwood, N.J. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Alyssa (Blumberg) Robin and her family of Sunnyvale, Calif., Nicholas Ginther of Brick, N.J., and Kathryn (Ginther) Sarlo and her family of Matawan, N.J., and three great grandchildren.
A special thanks to Acacia Hospice and the Masonic Village nursing staff for tending to his end of life needs while the family could not be with him.
Due to COVID-19, his final arrangements will be private. There will be a memorial service to celebrate his life at a future date once it is safe for all his friends and family to gather.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Acacia Hospice, 902 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 19, 2020