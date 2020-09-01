Adele Goldstein of Voorhees, N.J. passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.Adele was the wife of the late Milton Goldstein, prior the late William Schwartz. She was the mother of the late Eric Schwartz, and is survived by her children, Scott Schwartz, Stefanie Richardson (Dan) and Mitchell Schwartz (Jill). She was the loving grandmother of Emily, Katherine, Zachary, Allena, Matthew and Rachel.Graveside services will be private.Contributions in her name may be made to Adath Emanu-El, 205 Elbo La., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.Cherry Hill, N.J.