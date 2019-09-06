|
Adelina V. Monaco of Atco, N.J. passed away suddenly on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees, N.J. She was 62.
Born in Mount Holly to the late Dominick and Carmela (Comegna) Monaco, she graduated from Burlington Township High School ('75) and went on to earn her associate degree, becoming a registered nurse.
She enjoyed taking her daily walks around the neighborhood with Bam and spending time down the shore, particularly on LBI. She was a Philadelphia Phillies fan and a lifelong democrat - #ITMFA.
Adelina is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Vince (Jill), Tony, and Mike (Brenda); her nieces, Michela Monaco, Deanna Jones (George) and Amanda Monaco; and the special people in her life, Jeanne McDermott, Kim McDermott and Heather, David and Ava DeNaso. Sadly, on Sept. 2, 2019, her furry nephew, Duke, also passed away.
Funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the ASPCA at ASPCA.org or the Deborah Heart & Lung Center at DeborahFoundation.org.
