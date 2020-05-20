Home

Adlyne Labunski Obituary
Adlyne Labunski, April 20, 1921 - May 12, 2020, born in Florence, N.J. and a longtime resident of Burlington City, N.J., passed away May 12, 2020 at Mercerville Center, Hamilton Township. She was 99.

Residing in Burlington City for over 50 years, she was an active member at St. Paul's Church.

Adlyne enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading, and puzzles, but especially loved her bus trips to Atlantic City when she was able.

She is preceded by her parents, George and Marie (Hyatt) Phillips; sisters Patricia McManus, Catherine Kurty, Edna Krivacs and Isabel Balog; and brothers, George, Henry, Paul and Thomas Phillips.

Adlyne was the wife of the late Albert Labunski for over 60 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Platas; grandchildren, Jonya Langley (Jonathan), Michael Platas, Nicole Platas and Kristin Gardiner (Robert); great grandchildren Jake, Grace, Jameson, Adrianna, Savannah and Jade: and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be privately held. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to her family from the website below.

Page Funerarl Home

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on May 20, 2020
