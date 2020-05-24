|
|
Adolph Benedict Howell of Willingboro, N.J. departed this life at Laurel Brook Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Mount Laurel on Saturday, May 2, 2020, following complications from diabetes. He was 66.
Born in Philadelphia on Jan. 16, 1954, Adolph was the eldest child of Adolph B. Howell Jr. and Bertha Howell. He attended grade school, middle school and two years of high school in the Philadelphia school system before moving to Willingboro, where he graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1972. After graduation he enlisted into the United States Air Force, where he faithfully served for over 10 years. After his active duty, he continued his work in government at GSA (Government Services Administration) until his retirement in 2014.
During his last military assignment in 1985, while working at McGuire Air Force Base, he met the eventual love of his life, Susan DeSutter. After a brief courtship, they were united in marriage. From this marriage two sons, Adolph IV of Willingboro and Aaron of Dover, Del. (military), were born.
"A", Mad-dog, and Coffee are all names used to identify him by a host of individuals. His outgoing and gregarious personality made him an individual hard to forget and someone who took friendship to the highest level by reminding family and friends that friendship was synonymous with good deeds, kind gestures and the notion that it is always better to give than to receive. As the oldest of five children, Adolph exemplified the idea of giving back and demonstrating leadership.
Adolph is survived by his wife, Susan; his two sons, Adolph IV and Aaron, who were the joy of his life; two brothers, Andre Howell of New London, Conn. and Adrian Howell of Willingboro; two sisters, Bernadette Shipman of Woodstock, Ga. and Brenda Engram of Willingboro; brothers-in-law, Christopher Engram of Willingboro, and Pete "Xavier" Shipman of Woodstock, Ga.; 13 nieces and nephews; his uncle, Don McNeil; and countless cousins, many of which had very close relationships with Adolph.
We are sincerely grateful to our entire family and the hosts of friends for their incredible show of love and support during this difficult time. In addition to dealing with this loss, our ability to celebrate the great life of Adolph Howell is compromised by the current Coronavirus.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 24, 2020