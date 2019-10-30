Burlington County Times Obituaries
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Adrienne Widmann (DiPaolo) of Lumberton passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Adrienne was 48 years old.

Born in Mount Holly, Adrienne was a 1989 graduate of Shawnee High School. She is survived by a daughter Amanda Pascale and son Aiden Pascale of Lumberton, her brother Christian DiPaolo of Haddonfield and her parents Edmund and Janelle DiPaolo, also of Lumberton.

Adrienne was a loving and devoted mother to Amanda and Aiden and enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed going to spooky movies and to concerts.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, November 9th from 1-2 pm at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Adrienne may be made to the .

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 30, 2019
