Agnes C. (Zarick) Angradi of Mount Laurel, formerly of Delran, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
She was born May 31, 1935, in Dunmore, Pa., to Susan and Andrew Zarick. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School. She was the beloved wife of Enrico 'Rick' Angradi for 57 years. They married Sept. 1, 1962, and moved to Delran in 1966.
She worked many years as a staff aide for Bell Telephone, and Shop Rite in Delran holding multiple positions while displaying the quality of hard work, dedication, and her love for helping people. Agnes also volunteered her time and skills serving her church at the Holy Name Parish in Delran.
She truly lived the simple pleasures of life like reading, painting, and spending time with her beloved family and most importantly her husband, Rick. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family, always had a smile on her face when times were tough, and never had a bad thing to say about anyone.
Agnes was the loving mother of Robert Angradi (Terri), David Angradi (Amy), and the late Jennifer Susan Angradi; the grandmother of Nicole, Alyssa, Matthew, Danielle, Austin, Madison, Dylan, and Evan. She was the beloved sister of Margaret "Peg" Condel, James Zarick, the late Claire Fletcher, and the late Thomas Zarick.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Givnish of Marlton, 398 E. Main St. and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday. Her funeral Mass will follow at St. John Neumann, 560 Walton Ave., Mt. Laurel Township, NJ 08054. Burial will take place in St. Peter's Cemetery on Bridgeboro Road in Riverside.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Agne's name may be made to Samaritan Hospice at the Web site: Samaritannj.org/giving
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 1, 2020