|
|
Agnes M. Maggi-Carsten of Moorestown, formerly of Palmyra passed away peacefully on Nov. 27. She was 100.
While living in Palmyra, Agnes was a member of the Tri Boro Senior Citizens Club and worked at Lincoln's Luncheonette.
Agnes was preceded in death by her husbands, John Maggi and Chester Carsten and her son, Robert.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Jeanette (Martin) Watson, grandson Daniel (Lynda) Witkowski, great-grandchildren, Jason & Samantha Witkowski and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing for Agnes will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St. Riverton, NJ 08077 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Branch Pike & Pomona Rd., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
Condolences may be shared with the family at the website below.
Weber Funeral Home
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 1, 2019