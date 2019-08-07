|
Agnes Patricia "Pat" Mensel of Southampton, N.J. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at home. She was 90.
Agnes was the widow of Robert A. Mensel, founder and president of Sussex County Broadcasters in Newton, N.J. She was the mother of Robert E., Daniel L. (Doris), and Thomas W. Mensel, and Patricia A. Gilligan (John), and grandmother of Brian, Jack and Amy Gilligan.
Born in Elmhurst, N.Y., Pat graduated from the Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica Estates, N.Y., and received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Hunter College of the City of New York.
She taught in the school district of N. Bellmore, N.Y., and was an active parishioner and religion teacher in St. Joseph's Parish in Demarest, N.J., where she lived for 28 years, and in St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church in Medford, N.J.
Relatives and friends may greet the family from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment will be held privately in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pat's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Jones Rd., P.O. Box 1131, Medford, NJ 08055; or Masses for the repose of her soul.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford
www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 7, 2019