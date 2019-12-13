|
|
Aida Paticia Da Cruz Southworth, born in Newark, N.J. in Dec. 1923 died of natural causes.
She was one of two children born to Manuel and Judith (Rubiero) DaCruz but raised by her aunt and uncle Mariana (Santo) and Augustino DaCruz and married Hubert Southworth in April 1948. They were married 66 years before his death in 2014.
Mrs. Southworth's memory will be cherished by her children, Richard Southworth (Joan Check) of Manchester, N.J., Joanne Southworth (James Mertz) of Brown Mills N.J. and James Southworth (Leila Porreca) of Nashville, Tenn. She was grandmother (Mom-mom) to James Thomson (Teresa Mears), Patrick Conners (Penny Schrieder), Vincent Southworth (Jenise), Matthew Smith (Whitney Carson-Smith), Brandon Southworth (Alexis Berdel) and Jagger Southworth (Rachel). She was greatgrandmother of seven and sister to Arlette Coughlan of Toms River. She will also be missed by her loving caregiver of seven years.
She worked in Toms River school system as a secretary for several years in the guidance office of both High School North and High School East before retiring. She and her husband enjoyed traveling by car. She was an excellent seamstress. Mrs. Southworth made all her daughter's prom gowns as well as home decor items.
Visitation on Tuesday morning, Dec. 17, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, followed by a Catholic Mass at St. Ann's R.C. Church, 22A Trenton Rd., Browns Mills at 12 noon.
Interment BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 13, 2019